The Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ms Amina Mohammed has said the African continent cannot experience stability and peace if terrorism and extreme violence persist.

Mohammed said women and children are the primary victims of terrorism in Africa and the world at large adding that terrorists are blinded by “Their senseless, terror-fuelled violence” which “has killed and wounded thousands.”

The UN chief said this during her address at the Security Council at the headquarters, in New York, US, on Thursday on behalf of the Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

“Terrorism is a major threat to international peace and security. And nowhere has this threat been felt more keenly than in Africa,” Mohammed said.

“Terrorists and violent extremists including Da’esh, Al-Qaida and their affiliates have exploited instability and conflict to increase their activities and intensify attacks across the continent.

“And many more continue to suffer from the broader impact of terrorism on their lives and on their livelihoods.

“Women and girls in particular bear the brunt of insecurity and inequality. Some terrorist groups have a misogynistic worldview that denies women and girls their fundamental rights.

“The situation in the Sahel and West Africa is particularly urgent, with some of the most violent affiliates of Da’esh operating in the region.

“In the last two years, these groups have expanded across large areas of the Sahel, increasing their presence in Mali while penetrating further into Burkina Faso and Niger.”

She further said, “They have also expanded southward into countries of the Gulf of Guinea that have so far largely avoided terrorist attacks or have recently emerged from armed conflict.

“Terrorist and violent extremist groups aggravate instability and human suffering. And they can plunge a country emerging from war back into the depths of conflict.

“In today’s hyper-connected world, the spread of terrorism in Africa is not a concern for African Member States alone.

“First, prevention remains our best response to terrorism, violent extremism, and other threats to peace and security.”

