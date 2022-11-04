Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

In the wake of continued successes recorded by Nigeria in its onslaught against terrorism, no fewer than seven African countries are seeking inclusion in the training curricular of the National Institute for Security Studies NISS, Abuja, the executive training arm of Nigeria’s Department of State Services DSS.

Commandant of the NISS, AS Adeleke who disclosed this Tuesday in Abuja said many African countries have shown increasing interest in activities at the institute noting that five participants from four African countries are part of the institute’s Executive Management Course EMC 15 set to graduate soon.

Flanked by the Deputy Commandant David Egbji, Prof. M. Maduagwu and Dr AA Karim, Mr Adeleke said; “As I speak, seven countries from Africa have approached us to give them slots. In the next few years, I am hoping that we will have the whole of Africa coming to attend courses in this institute. In fact, the head of the security institute in The Gambia, Osman Jalo is a graduate of this institute”, he stated.

According to him, the 10-month long Executive Management Course 15 which began in February this year would come to an end on December 3 with a graduation lecture to be delivered by foremost Pan-Africanist, Prof. Patrick Lumumba and a book launch in honour of the Director General State Services DGSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

On the security preparation for the event, Mr Adeleke said; “We are all in Abuja and we have seen what the security agencies have put in place. Back to the hype on insecurity, the security agencies know what they are doing and we are assuring everybody coming for this programme of adequate security before, during and after. We are not working in isolation but with other security agencies”

Adeleke added that 78 participants including five participants from Rwanda, Niger, Ghana and Gambia, the military, paramilitary, regulatory agencies and MDAs would be graduating.

“For the course, we have modules on security, intelligence, strategic studies and others.

“The theme of the course this year is Global Climate Challenge: Prospects and Priorities for Economic Development and Conflict Resolution in Africa.

“By the end of this month, we will be making our executive brief to the Federal Government.

“We also have our graduation lecture and ofcourse a book launch in honour of our amiable DGSS, Alhaji Yusuf Bichi”, he stated.

The National Institute for Security Studies NISS was established to prepare high-level security intelligence professionals, as well as senior level managers for critical roles in the sustenance of national security.

The main objective for the establishment of the institute is to provide top level management with a broader outlook, intellectual depth and the capacity to deal efficiently and effectively with deep analytical insight into the development and utilization of available resources towards effective management of the complex security challenges in a democratic dispensation.

NISS is also designed to provide senior level managers the required operational and administrative capacity to identify and analyse security threats with a view to proffering implementable strategies to either prevent the threat or to mitigate their impacts.

