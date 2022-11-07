By Kingsley Omonobi

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) disclosed on Monday that the adoption of ‘Smart Approaches and Technology’ by the military and other security agencies in tackling the myriads of terrorism threats and other security challenges are yielding positive and successful outcomes.

“This is clearly evident by the continued mass surrender of terrorists and their sympathizers across the theatres of operation, particularly in the North East” he said.

Speaking at the opening of the 2022 Defence Advisers and Attachés Annual Conference, organised by the Defence Intelligence Agency, on Monday in Abuja Monguno said the military and security agencies had been recording a high degree of success in all operations, as well as substantial levels of peace and stability in the North East and North West.

“Similar degrees of success are also being recorded in other zones of the country, especially in addressing crude oil theft and secessionist activities, amongst others.”

Expatiating on the theme, “Sustaining Nigeria’s Defence and Security: Role of the Defence Attaché System”, the NSA said the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have being striving to significantly address the security threats across the country.

Identifying some of the threats as insurgency and terrorism in the North East, and secessionist agitation in the South East and South West, he said others include illegal oil bunkering in the South-South, and banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling in the North West and North Central zones.

Emphasizing the need to strengthen regional cooperation to further ensure the success of ongoing military operations’, Monguno said, “I must also mention the support of our neighbours in our regional counter-terrorism efforts, particularly in the Lake Chad Basin under the auspices of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

“The transnational nature of the current threats has made regional cooperation a matter of utmost necessity.

“Additionally, we have continued to strengthen collaboration with our international partners in terms of capacity building, and strategic intelligence sharing.

“These strategic partnerships are mainly driven by the defence Attaché system”.

Mongonu commended the Defence Intelligence Agency for strengthening alliances to promote Nigeria’s regional and international interest.

