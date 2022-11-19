By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY- THERE is tension and anxiety among media practitioners in Edo state over alleged plans by the state government to take over the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) situated along No 1 Igbinedion Way formerly known as Reservation road in Benin City.

Vanguard gathered that the land was donated to the NUJ by Oba Akenzua II while the main building was built by late Dr Samuel Ogbemudia as military governor of defunct Bendel State using the Okpella Cement Factory, a state owned company then on a special arrangement that saw the company recouping its money and thereafter handed over the place to the Union.

Subsequent governments have supported the Union in various ways till date.

However, the Commissioner for Physical Planning, and Urban and Regional Development, Isoken Omo did not pick calls to her line and she is yet to reply to sms and WhatsApp messages to her as at the time of filing this report.

Her Communication and Orientation counterpart, Chris Nehikhare has also not responded but he was quoted as saying that Obaseki’s government was working on moats’ right of way in Benin and its environs, but declined comment on the NUJ’s land matter.

The State Government’s plot to take over the property was exposed when the Functioning Director of Lands, Edo State Geographic Information Service (EDOGIS), Mrs. Lydia Igbinigie, wrote to the Chairman of the Edo NUJ, Festus Alenkhe, on the land matter, while the Managing Director of EDOGIS, Mrs. Osaro Aihie, also called him on the same matter.

The reason for the plan by the governor to take over the land is not yet clear.

On Thursday afternoon, past Chairmen of the Union met with the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Osarodion Ogie Esq. in his office on on the land matter. He was quoted as saying that he was not aware of the land tussle and demolition bid, but promised to get the details.

When contacted, the President of NUJ, Chris Isiguzo, said: “Please, ask Edo State Chairman of NUJ. I earlier told Festus Alenkhe what to do”.

On his part, the Chairman of the Edo State Council of the NUJ, Festus Alenkhe, who recently lost his mother, said the directive of the President would be strictly adhered to.

