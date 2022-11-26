By Dayo Johnson , Akure

Tension enveloped the ancient town of lkare Akoko, in Akoko North East council area of Ondo state, as two septuagenarian security guards, Odase Emmanuel and Kasali Giwa, were gruesomely murdered and their body dismembered by their killers.

Odase was aged 70 while Kasali was aged 75.

The state police command, in a swift reaction, to douse the tension, said that detectives have been deployed to the community to fish out the killers.

Vanguard gathered that that the killings took place at two different locations in the town over the weekend.

Reports had it that their killers, after killing them cut off their heads and hands.

An eyewitness account said that ” one of the attacks took place at the popular Mimiko market in the town while the other occurred at the NASFAT Schools in the community.

” The deceased were found in the pool of blood this (Saturday) morning. The gunmen killed one of the guards and cut off his head and placed the head beside his body.

” The other man’s hand was cut after he had been killed, the dismembered hand was also placed beside him.

“The killers did not take anything from the deceased before they left the scene.”

The residents in the community said.that they the killers were ritual killers but wondered why the dismembered body were not taken away.

Police detectives from the Ikare Division, that were invited by community leaders later took their corpses to the mortuary of the Ondo State Specialists Hospital. Ikare Akoko.

Contacted, the state Police spokesperson , Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the killings of the two old men adding that investigation had commenced to unravel the reason behind their killings .

Odunlami, appealed to the residents of the community to go.about their businesses as the state police command was on top of the situation.

She assured that their killers would soon be smoked out and made to face the music.

