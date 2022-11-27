By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Tension enveloped lkare-Akoko in Akoko North-East council area of Ondo State as two septuagenarian security guards, Odase Emmanuel and Kasali Giwa, were gruesomely murdered and their body dismembered by their killers. Odase was aged 70 while Kasali was aged 75.

The police said detectives had been deployed to the community to fish out the killers.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the killings took place at two different locations in the town over the weekend.

Reports had it that their killers, after killing them, cut off their heads and hands.

A local narrated: “One of the attacks took place at the popular Mimiko Market in the town while the other occurred at the NASFAT Schools in the community.

” The deceased were found in pools of blood this (Saturday) morning. The gunmen killed one of the guards and cut off his head and placed the head beside his body.

” The other man’s hand was cut after he had been killed, the dismembered hand was also placed beside him.

“The killers did not take anything from the deceased before they left the scene.”

Locals said the killers were ritual killers but wondered why the dismembered bodies were not taken away.

