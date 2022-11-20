By Peter Okutu

No fewer than two members of Ebubeagu were shot dead at the popular Ebebe Junction, along Ogbaga Road in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

The incident, which took place on Friday night, caused tension among indigenes of the state as many were seen scampering for safety.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that many were injured following the incident.

An eyewitness stated: “It was last night around 9.30 p.m. when I passed through that place and a full complement of Ebubeagu operatives cordoned off the location.

“The victims were taken to the Alex Ekuweme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, FETHA 2, and before they could get there, two of the victims died while others with bullet injuries are now receiving treatment.

“Everybody around the location of the incident fled into their houses for fear of becoming victims.”

The shooting of the Ebubeagu operatives took place few metres away from the Police Headquarters and the Old Government House, Abakaliki.

The remains of the deceased, it was learnt, have been deposited in the morgue.

There have been reported protests against the activities of Ebubeagu in Ebonyi as the opposition political parties see them as a threat to their aspiration in the 2023 general elections.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chris Anyanwu, confirmed the incident.

