…Says Nigeria has over 200 million active telephone lines

By Juliet Umeh

The Executive Vice Chairman, EVC, of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, has stated that the telecommunications sector has provided over $70 billion to Nigeria’s gross domestic product, GDP.

He also said that the country has over 210 million active telephone lines today.

EVC made the disclosures on Wednesday at the 2022 Africa Tech Alliance Forum held in Lagos.

In his keynote address, Danbatta, who was represented by NCC’s Director of Digital Economy, Dr. Augustine Nwulunne, said: “Telecommunications has been credited with lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty; diversifying the economy and providing over $70bn to Nigeria’s GDP.

“It has also provided thousands of Nigerians with various employment opportunities.

“A glance at Nigeria’s historical data on its GDP portrays the upward trajectory of the country’s GDP since the liberalisation of the telecommunications sector.

“In 2001, Nigeria’s GDP was $74.03 billion, in 2005, it grew to $176.13 billion, and it currently stands at $440.78 billion, and telecom has been a key driver of this growth,” he said.

According to him, NCC has provided the enabling environment to stimulate the deployment of necessary infrastructure pertinent to the provision of universal and affordable connectivity.

He said: “The resultant effect of this is that today, we now have over 210 million active telephone lines, representing 110 per cent teledensity; and over 150 million Internet subscribers as well as 45 percent broadband penetration which has enabled over 80 million broadband subscriptions.

Stressing that digital connectivity enhances quality of life, he said digital connectivity has a major role in advancing the gains of development and sustaining the future, as well as attaining the needed quota in attaining a sustainable future and actualizing the objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

