By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Joshua Cooper has been apprehended for the murder of an unidentified woman who was shot in a mobile home (trailer) on Friday.

The 16-year-old was caught by the Bensalem Police in Pennsylvania after asking Instagram users for help in an attempt to dispose of the dead body.

The 911 operators received a call from the girl’s parents after they received a video from Joshua saying he just killed a person.

In the video mentioned, he was seen covered in blood while the leg of the dead girl was shown.

The police arrived at the scene of a trailer park in Bensalem and the boy made a run for it.

The officers saw the corpse of the girl on the bathroom floor who died from a gunshot.

The police are taking steps to clean up the scene of the crime.

