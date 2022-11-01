…as he bags IAEC varsity’s honourary doctorate degree

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Director General of TEEN Ambassadors Foundation, Dr Paul Adiwu at the weekend reiterated commitment to empower the next generation of leaders with opportunities to connect with like-minded peers, trail blazers and influencers, develop global confidence and critical skills, and transform their visions for a better future through innovative action.

Adiwu gave the assurance while receiving the honourary Doctorate Degree in Public Administration conferred on him by the Governing Council of IAEC University, Lome, Republic of Togo.

He acknowledged that the honour conferred on him “comes with a corresponding obligation to use his knowledge and skills to advance the course of humanity and to support the aspirations of this great University.

“It is very satisfying to see the achievements of this Institution since its inception in 1986. This institution has constantly upheld its core values, by equipping students with the knowledge, leadership skills and values that resonate with the demands of the 21st Century.

“This has ensured that the graduates of this Institution are well prepared to meet and overcome the challenges of our dynamic society.

“Over the years, IAEC University has committed itself to raising and empowering the next generation of change-makers and world leaders who will champion change and lead in whatever industry they find themselves in.

“As the Director General of Teen Ambassadors Foundation and a Humanitarian, the objectives of this great institution appeals to me, due to its conformity with the goals of Teen Ambassadors Foundation.

“As a Non – Governmental Organization, this Foundation amongst others, empowers the next generation of leaders with opportunities to connect with like- minded peers, trail blazers and influencers, develop global confidence and critical skills, and transform their visions for a better future through innovative action. And we shall be collaborating with the IAEC University in pursuit of our objectives.

“The world is changing very fast and the level of Education has gone up considerably across the globe. Thus, even as we celebrate our accomplishments as an Institution, we must continuously raise the Education and skills level of the people so as to be globally competitive.

“Our work is far from over, but what we have accomplished so far has made a difference in the lives of thousands.

Therefore, let’s roll up our sleeves and continue this journey with more dedication and determination than ever”.

While expressing gratitude to the Vice Chancellor, Registrar and Governing Council of IAEC University as well as his Family and the Medical Outreach Team of Teen Ambassadors Foundation, Mr. Adiwu congratulated other fellow awardees on their honorary Doctorate degrees.

