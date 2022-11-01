By Femi Bolaji

Taraba state government has described the claims by member representing Wukari/Ibbi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Danjuma Shiddi, of an imminent collapse of Democracy in the state, as false alarm.

It also said the Reps member should desist from associating the state Governor, Darius Ishaku, of culpability in the arrest of his Campaign DG, Sumaila Yakubu.

The state Commissioner for Information and Re-Orientation, Lois Emmanuel spoke Tuesday at a briefing in Jalingo, the state capital.

Recall that Shiddi, had last week while briefing the press corps of the House of Representatives, accused the governor of arresting his Campaign DG on trumped-up charges.

Shiddi, is also the Senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, for Taraba South and would square up against incumbent governor, Ishaku, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the polls next year.

Taraba State Commissioner for Information and re-orientation, Lois Emmanuel also said the state government would not subscribe to any form of blackmail.

According to her, “ it is completely out of place for anyone, not even a lawmaker for that matter to suggest the involvement of the State government.

“It is therefore, imperative to note that His Excellency is too busy with state matters and is not in any position to allow for unnecessary distractions like those coming from Shiddi and his political shenanigans.

“For the avoidance of doubt, His Excellency will not subscribe to any act of blackmail from any quarters in his determined efforts to create conducive environment for peaceful conduct of elections in the state come 2023. “

