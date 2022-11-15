By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has nullified the governorship primary election the All Progressives Congress Primary, APC, held in Taraba State.

The court, in a judgement that was delivered by Justice Obiora Egwatu, invalidated the primary election that produced Senator Emmanuel Bwacha as candidate of the APC for the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.

It held that the primary election which the APC held on May 26, was a nullity as it was not done in substantial compliance with provisions of both the Electoral Act and the Constitution of the party.

Justice Egwuatu ordered the party to conduct a fresh governorship primary in Taraba state.

The judgement followed a suit that was lodged before the court by the Senator representing Taraba Central, Yusuf A. Yusuf.

A Federal High Court in Jalingo had also sacked Bwacha from contesting the impending governorship election as APC candidate.

The court equally ordered the conduct of a fresh primary election by the APC, after it upheld a suit that was instituted against Bwacha by an aggrieved governorship aspirant in the party, Chief David Sabo Kente.

