By Femi Bolaji

Taraba State House of Assembly Workers under the umbrella of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN, has commenced a warning strike to demand the release of their 7 years outstanding dressing allowance.

The group, before taking its decision on Monday had given a window of dialogue by issuing a 21 days and 7 days ultimatum at intervals to the state government to comply.

The expiration of the 7 days notice this weekend without commensurate action on their demands, forced the union to embark on the warning strike.

A source from the Assembly who spoke to Vanguard, said the warning strike is for five days.

He also said the union members also prevented lawmakers from accessing the Assembly.

In a bulletin announcing the commencement of the strike action and signed by Chairman and Secretary of PASAN, Ibrahim Yusuf and Abdullahi Abubakar respectively, members were told to stay away from work.

The bulletin in part also directed that “the leadership of the Union are to see to it that no staff is allowed into the premises. “

