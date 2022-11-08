By Ada Osadebe

The Tanzanian government has rewarded the country’s fisherman Jackson Majaliwa, who was among the first responders at the scene of the jet that crashed into Lake Victoria on Sunday.

Vanguard earlier reported that 19 were dead in the air mishap which was blamed on bad weather, while 24 reportedly survived the crash.

According to East African country’s Kagera Regional Commissioner, Albert Chalamila, the government gave the fisherman from the lakeside hamlet of Bukoba a monetary gift of $428 (equal to Tsh1 million) on Monday.

The President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan also sent an employment offer to Majaliwa for a position with the firefighting and rescue service.

