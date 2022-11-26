Jennifer Yeri (m), founder Talkglam Studio with some of the staff

By Chris Onuoha

As the yuletide beckons in the city, celebrations are obviously in the air. This also demands for beauty vendors to rise to the call, for perfect and unique services towards ensuring that beauty enthusiasts get their money worth.

Meanwhile, a studio that has set things right for these exquisite and royal touch to its services is Talkglam Studio, a leading cosmetics brand established with intent to create new sensations among beauty studio patronisers.

Talkglam Studio located at PACIFIC MALL, 32 Ilasan New Road, Lekki, recently launched its new home of beauty to showcase its authentic brands and other products. In a well attended cocktail party to unveil the physical studio and varieties of brands, Talkglam treated some socialites, celebrities and top beauty enthusiasts that graced the occasion with a touch of their royal treat.

Speaking with Jennifer Yeri, the Chief Executive Officer, Talkglam Studio at the side of the evening party, she mentioned that Talkglam Studio is one of Nigerians leading cosmetics brand, that not only stock extremely amazing products, but deal on both local and international cosmetics brands to satisfy all its customers’ needs.

“We deal on authentic makeup products, beauty line, skincare products and makeup accessories. We stand out always because we source for unique and outstanding products with the best quality and packaging,” she said.

She also noted that the beauty studio also offers private labeling, branding, rebranding and design.

“Our packages ranges from wholesale, retail and distribution of products for both companies and individuals providing our customers with the best services,” she added.

Meanwhile, the physical structure studio was established to complement the beauty business that runs online since its inception.

“We decided to open a physical studio to upscale our brand that runs online. We want our numerous clients to have a feel of products inhouse and also proffer choices that they would not get to see on our online platform.

