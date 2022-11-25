By Miftaudeen Raji

Brazilian professional footballer, Dani Alves has asked French footballer and Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappé to take advantage of Argentine captain and Brazilian playmaker, Lionel Messi and Neymar respectively to reach his full football career potential.

The Brazil right-back Dani Alves gave this piece of advice in an interview with the Italian newspaper Gazzetta.

According to the Brazilian footballer, Mbappe needs to understand who he is playing with.

In the interview, Alves talked about the Seleçao’s chances of winning their sixth World Cup and his role in the squad, just as he talked about the other candidates to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Alves said, “(Mbappe) is a phenomenon who has not yet understood that those who play with him in attack are bigger phenomenons than him.

“Neymar and (Lionel) Messi are unique: they see and do things that nobody sees or can do.”

The ex-Barcelona defender added that “a great player must always know and understand who they are playing with, your teammates enrich your qualities (…) You have to be intelligent to take advantage of the potential of Neymar and Messi, who are two football geniuses.”

Alves noted that he believes he handles the ball “well, but when I played with Leo, I would give it to him. And if I play with Ney, I would also give it to him. If Mbappe gives the ball to those two, he would score 150 goals.”

Recall that the Brazilian and the Frenchman played at PSG for two seasons, between 2017 and 2019, Kylian’s first two years with PSG.

