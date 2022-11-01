By Elizabeth Osayande, Lagos

Chairperson, Society of Women In Taxation, SWIT (Lagos chapter), Cecilia Odibo, has appealed to federal and state governments to include taxation as a subject in school curriculum.

Odibo who spoke as host of 2022 Lagos State Senior School Public Speaking on Taxation, organised by Lagos chapter of SWIT, said Nigeria must look at the non-oil sector, especially taxation, to drive the economy.

Explaining the reasons for the event, tagged “The prospect of taxation as a career choice in Nigeria,’’ that saw nine schools participating, out of 16 invited, Odibo said: “The word ‘tax’ is usually a difficult sell.

“But permit me to take the risk of putting the cart before the horse to say to this great gathering that everyone may desire a good government but not everyone is prepared to pay for it.

“The aim of this public speaking competition is to establish the significance and necessity of taxation to Societal Development as well as a Veritable Choice of Career/ Profession for the younger generation to embrace.

“With technology electric cars are likely to replace petrol engine cars hence revenue generation through the petroleum sector can no longer sustain our economy.

“The federal government of Nigeria, state government and local Government are now looking at alternative ways for revenue generation in the non- oil sector particularly through taxes and taxation.

“Consequently, an increasing numbers of qualified tax professionals will be needed to handle more tax related issues than everyone probably would have imagined a decade ago.

“This forum is therefore a gathering stage to provide the background and impetus necessary to stimulate the interest of our younger generation towards taking Taxation as their FIRST Choice of Study in the Future.’’

