By Sebastine Obasi

As the world grapples with climate change, sustainable energy sources are expected to take centre stage at the 40th Annual International Conference and Exhibition of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists, NAPE.

Scheduled to hold from November 13 to17th, in Lagos, the Conference will host speakers who are high level industry practitioners, key personnel in government and the academia, delivering technical papers on seven sub-themes. These include:

Energy Transition and Evolving Regulatory Framework

Gas Development, Commercialization and Monetization in the Energy Transition Era

Geo- Environmental Strategies in the Energy Transition Era

New Concepts and Approaches in Geo- Physics

Petroleum System Studies and Integrated reservoir Modelling

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari, is expected as the Special Guest of Honour, while the Executive Secretary, NCDMB Simbi Wabote, as the Guest of Honour.

The Keynote paper titled: “Global Energy Transition & the Future of the Oil and Gas Industry: Evolving Regulations, Emerging Concepts & Opportunities,” will be delivered by the CEO, Seplat Energy Plc, Roger Brown.

The reality of climate change is facing Nigeria with desertification in the north and flooding in the south and some parts of the north. This change calls for a crucial need to significantly reduce carbon emissions while ensuring available and affordable electricity.

Explaining the choice of the conference theme, NAPE President Dr. James Edet said: “The rising need for transition towards more sustainable energy sources, energy poverty and global geopolitics require strategic reappraisal of the energy industry in Nigeria. The nation has an Energy transition plan to get us to net zero greenhouse gas emission by 2060.

“However, there are many factors that need to be considered and appropriately addressed in the nation’s shift to its sustainable energy future.

“The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) is now in place and the Climate Change Act signed into law. The oil and gas industry has a role to play towards the successful implementation of these regulations and ambitious plans.”

According to him, “Globally, significant consumers of the hydrocarbon industry are undergoing a massive technological shift towards low or zero carbon energy usage like electric vehicles. The ongoing war, global politics, in-country insecurity challenges and asset divestment have exacerbated the impact of energy supply shortage and altered the energy landscape.

“Furthermore, there are other contenting and increasingly relevant issues such as: energy security; the dynamics of gas development, commercialization and monetization; development of Nigeria’s under explored gas rich cretaceous basins; and how Nigeria will adapt her policies and diversify her energy portfolio in the energy transition era so as to achieve sustainable growth for her economy.”

Against this backdrop, NAPE said this year’s conference and exhibition will be deliberating on the petroleum business and the regulatory environment with a view to addressing the challenges of the global energy transition, evolving regulations, and geo- environmental strategies in the energy transition era.

