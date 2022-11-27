By James Ogunnaike

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 36-year-old suspected gay, Sikiru Ajibola, for allegedly raping a five-year-old boy to death in Ogijo area of the state.

The suspect, according to a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested on Friday following a report lodged at Ogijo divisional police headquarters by the CDA Chairman of Olorunwa Arogbeja Ogijo.

The complainant reported that one of the community members informed him that the suspect had unlawful carnal knowledge of a 5-year-old boy, an act which led to the innocent boy’s death in the process.

