By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Suspected arsonists have reportedly set the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) office in Ede-South local government area of Osun state on fire.

It was gathered that the fire started early hours on Thursday but the prompt intervention of fire service department in the state which prevented the incident from spreading from the conference hall, where it started to other sections.

Findings at the scene of the incident at Oke-Iresi area of the town, revealed that unknown persons set the building on fire using bread soaked with petroleum otherwise known as bread bomb.

Some of the exhibits recovered from the scene which was displayed by the fire fighters include left over of the bread bombs, face cap and a gallon with petrol.

Efforts to reach the Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service Department proved abortive as his mobile line is not reachable and he did not acknowledge or respond to text message sent to his mobile number.

However, Osun INEC Public Relations Officer, Mrs Oluwaseun Osimosu confirmed the incident, adding that the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Mutiu Agboke will brief journalists on the development later in the day.

