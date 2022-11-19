The takeoff of the Ikeja store of Susan Chanel Beauty in January 2018 marked a dramatic turn in the country and Africa’s cosmetic landscape.

Susan Esisi, the Efik and psychologist-turned-cosmetologist CEO of Susan Chanel Beauty, went on to open an Abuja store and a Lekki store later in November.

She didn’t stop there, but went on to open a West Africa store in Accra, Ghana, thereby positioning Susan Chanel Beauty as the leading skincare product and spa services brand for the new generation of beauty-conscious women.

Susan Esisi Biography

Susan Esisi is Calabar, Cross River-born. She is married to Washington Esisi and has two kids.

Esisi who earned a degree in psychology from the University of Lagos―has successfully positioned her brand to attract brand ambassadors in Nigeria and Ghana including Ruth Kadiri, Chacha Eke, Laura Ikeji, Tonto Dikeh and Jackie Appiah.

For someone who started showing interest in beauty as an undergraduate, the Susan Esisi Beauty CEO has kept her passion alive and is today recognised as a market leader in the beauty care industry in Nigeria.

Offering premium spa services and skin-friendly tailor-made products, Susan Chanel’s products bear the approval mark of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the brand’s CEO is a known advocate of the non-use of steroids and other dangerous ingredients in skincare products.

As Susan Chanel Beauty Boss readily admits: “I have always had a dream of going into the cosmetics business because I love good skin and light-skinned ladies. I love good skin because good skin makes a good impression.”

She is nonetheless against bleaching and hardly forgets to remind her followers on her Instagram account, @susanchanelbeauty, that the brand’s products are not bleaching products.

She is also renowned for her altruism, most remarkably, her twice-a-month or bi-monthly donation of foodstuff and other relief material to women and children in need in society.

RELATED NEWS