To check the rising menace of building collapse across the country particularly in Lagos, Surveyors under the aegis of Lagos body of fellows of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors NIS, have advocated the use of technology as obtained in developed world. Specifically, they say censors are used in buildings in advanced countries to monitor structural defects in buildings and give warnings to occupants of such buildings to relocate before eventual collapse.

Financial Secretary of the body fellows, Olajugba Oluronpo, who disclosed this at the just concluded New Fellows’ Welcome organized by the Lagos body of fellows, said with this precautionary measure, building collapse and its attendant losses in terms of humans and costs will be minimized.

Meanwhile, Revd. Dr. Bosun Ayinde, former past president of NIS who was the guest speaker at the event, said the new fellows should see themselves as ambassadors of the surveying profession and be ready for greater responsibilities.

Olajugba said “If you look at what is happening in Nigeria concerning building collapse not only in Lagos, but we hear more of it in Lagos, is that the size of the land is not expanding but the number of people is increasing.

” So, people want to make use of the available land to accommodate the growing population . You see a situation where someone who built a two – storey building suddenly decides to raise it to a four-storey building because of demand.

” And collapse happens when a structure is designed to carry a load or a number of storeys but the structure is being made to carry more load. When we say a building failed, it means it is collapsing. It does not happen one day.

” To check this menace, there is what is called a censor that is put on a building that is tilting or bending. A censor measures defects in a building, and it will get to a point where the structure will give way.

” So, rather than losing human beings, or sacking people from their offices because of collapsed buildings and yet the problem is still there, it is better to use technology.

” This technology is called a censor. You put it on a building and monitor what is happening to thebuilding as it will send an alarm at the point where the temperature and structure are chilling before it becomes a disaster where people will die.

” In developed world, they put censor in buildings to monitor defects in buildings and warn people to leave such buildings before they collapse and kill people.

” What is happening in Lagos is that people build on sand-filled land in places like Lekki and Ajah areas of Lagos. Developers don’t allow the sand-filled areas to settle before building on them. They often resort to piling, and when the piling is not done to specification, building collapse is imminent in such places.

“But if you go to Dubai for instance, there are storey buildings of 40 floors, and they are standing without structural defects because the developers did not compromise in the cause of the projects.

“So, the way to go in Nigeria is to go technology, and the technology is available if we want to minimize building collapse”,Olajugba stated.

Admonishing the new fellows, Ayinde said “According to Surv. Olumide Adewebi, FNIS (now Vice President International ) “. . . As Fellows, we have the opportunity to change the horizon. We are obligated to be the leaders.

” The ones who seize the opportunity to be mentors to the next generation. The ones who elevate the profession through our vision. Fellowship is conferred upon those among us who have dedicated their careers to this mission . . . to support the growth of the future generation and the Institution, both financially and through the donation of our time and expertise.

“Fellowship is a call to higher service. People prefer to be served rather than to serve. There is something about serving that connotes a “stooping low”, a humble posture, which very few people would rather not acquire as a personal virtue. “Consequently, serving others has become very low on our morality scale. Of course, there is some joy in being served, to be the one on top dictating what to be done by others, and when people do serve, they hope and pray that it is for a short spell, always looking forward to when it will be their turn to play the boss.

“But service is servanthood exemplified by the great master himself when he said, You know that the rulers of the Gentiles lord it over them, and their great ones exercise authority over them. It shall not be so among you.

But whoever would be great among you must be your servant, and whoever would be first among you must be your slave, even as the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many. (Matt. 20:25-28).

“The greatest attraction of service is the sheer challenge of it – the struggle to find solution to the issues of the day, seeking solutions to complex issues. Service is not for non-thinkers. True service is about meeting the needs of the people one is appointed to serve.

“Service is not about the position being occupied but it’s about the responsibility attached to the position. Truly, abuse of office is the result of a clear misunderstanding of the purpose for which those offices are set up. True service is the key to greatness.

“As elders of the profession, therefore, leaders, you must realize that there are limits beyond which one should not go, a line you must not cross no matter how highly privileged one is. One cannot exercise power beyond the authority conferred on one’s office or position.

“This is why you must study and understand the constitution of the institution and the instrument that sets up the Board of Fellows under the present dispensation. You must study these documents along with the bylaws not only to guide your own conduct but more importantly to call others to oder when they tend to overstep their bounds.

“Under our constitution state branches have their own constitution by which they operate albeit consistent with the NIS Constitution. When you know your boundary you would not need to remind anyone who you are or what office you are holding.

” My counsel to our new Fellows is for you to hold on tenaciously to the values of being a surveyor, values of being a Fellow. Values are basic and fundamental beliefs that guide our attitudes and motivates our actions.

” They help us determine what is important to us as individuals, as surveyors, especially as Fellows of the Institution. Values describe the personal qualities we choose to embody to guide our actions. Values are the total net-worth of each one of us”, the guest speaker noted.

