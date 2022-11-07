By Dele Sobowale

“Buhari backs Emefiele over Naira redesign.” — Report October 31, 2022.

Wonders never cease! Just when I had accepted with serenity that President Buhari and I cannot agree on any policy initiative anymore, the man surprised me by backing the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, on currency re-design. When the Minister of Finance announced that she was not informed in advance, my heart was beating to the point of having a heart attack.

I prayed most fervently, that Emefiele will not suffer the same fate which was visited on Professor Chukwuma Soludo, when he attempted re-decimalisation in 2009. Soludo, of course, was right. But, the Stone Age thinkers surrounding President Yar’Adua would have none of it. I prayed all night that Buhari would not listen to the Know-nothings in Abuja and elsewhere close and stop Emefiele.

I still don’t know what to make of this new amity between Buhari and me. Is this a sign of hope renewed, albeit coming too late to save his administration from total failure? I hope so.

I am also happy that, in the process, Buhari delivered a well-deserved slap in the mouth to the Minister; who is obviously ignorant about the prerogatives of the CBN. Somebody should go and print out for her the CBN Decree number 24, 1991, as amended several times. If she can understand it, she would discover that the CBN owes her no prior notice – particularly, given the multiple and patriotic objectives of the initiative. Had the CBN Governor been foolish enough to inform her, many very corrupt civil servants in the Ministry, Departments and Agencies under her, as well as other Ministries headed by cabal members, would have taken steps to get rid of the loots, in cash, stacked in various places.

Bandits also cry

“Crocodiles would shed tears; even as they devour.”

There is too much at stake in this measure; some of them have been explained by the CBN already. But, even those need to be explained in the light of a previous experience with currency re-design. There are other reasons, which are novel and which mandated this step. Altogether, Emefiele, with who I don’t always agree, in one stroke of genius, has tried to slay several dragons be-devilling Nigeria at once.

Well-meaning Nigerians should give him full support. Let the Sheik Gumis and other sympathisers of bandits cry all they want. I have also read comments by eminent people including respected economists and financial experts. Some applaud; others disapprove. That is as it should be for any decision as monumental as this. However, after reading statements attributed to a lot of experts, and reading columnists, it appears to me that there is very little disagreement on the measure itself – only on the timing, cost and likely impact.

I will address these issues shortly. Meanwhile, I want to make a short comment on Gumi’s observation that bandits will now be demanding dollars. Anyway you look at it, that statement can be interpreted as a signal by the Islamic cleric, and a known sympathiser of bandits, to the hoodlums on what to do next. Gumi should be held partly responsible if what he says happens. On the other hand, it could represent the anguish of someone who, being so close to the hoodlums, knows how many billions are in holes in forests – most of which might be lost now.

Now, I turn to the arguments against the step taken. It is necessary to state that I do not regard this initiative as perfect. It has flaws; but on a scale of 1 to 100, where the pass mark is 50, I score it 85 – in the long-term. The 15 points deducted constitute my agreement with those who disagree with it. Here they are.

Too costly

“If ignorance paid dividends, most [Nigerians] could make a fortune out of what they don’t know about economics”. L H Hodges, 1898-1974 in 1962 amended.

Most of those arguing that the exercise is too costly talk out of ignorance – for the simple reason that they don’t know how much was paid for it. Meanwhile, in marketing, we know that nothing can be declared as too costly until you know the value derived. I called one of those making this assertion and asked him: “how much is it costing us?” His reply: “I don’t know.” To be quite candid none of them knows. Yet, they proclaim it as too expensive. Does that make sense?

Wrong time

“It is the wrong time”. That is the collective wisdom of some of those caught by surprise. Really? So, again, I called one of the authors of this funny rumour masquerading as expert opinion. “When is the right time Sir”? “Dele, I don’t really know. But, we have so many problems now; I just don’t think this is top priority.” The author is a senior friend, but it is clear to me that even he has no idea of what is the right time.

But, again, the Babangida era CBN Decree already left the timing decision to the person who has more information at his disposal than all of us – the Governor. Like it or not, he is “god” in this regard and does not need our permission or advice about when it will rain new Naira notes. I challenge anybody saying that the timing is wrong to tell us a date which would have been acceptable to all Nigerians. The truth is: there is none. At any rate, the CBN has waited too long to re-design our notes. If we have pride, we should be ashamed of the rags we carry as currency notes in Nigeria.

Those, to me, are frivolous objections; and many of those making them were probably caught by surprise by journalists who had their numbers and called them. Instead of saying “call me back; let me think about it”, they uttered the first thing that came to their heads. Let us now turn to the criticisms which have merit; because, as said earlier, this is not a perfect solution.

In fact, some of the problems the CBN is now trying to solve were created when the Governor committed the blunder of joining partisan politics, agreed to join the Economic Management Team, EMT, and led the bank into an incestuous relationship with fiscal policy operators. He allowed the Federal Government liberal access to Ways and Means, instead of forcing more vigorous revenue drive. The result is a monumental amount of Naira in circulation; but not in banks.

Exchange rate and inflation problems imminent

“You can’t make omelette without breaking eggs.”

And, breaking eggs can be a very messy business. Two problems have been identified: higher inflation and worsening exchange rate – at least in the short term. I totally agree that those two problems are inescapable. Already, the exchange rate at the parallel market is tending towards N800/US$1. It will go up even more as panic steps are taken by some people with tons of Naira stashed away in secret places. Nothing can prevent that.

Inflation will also edge upwards as desperate individuals seek to off-load trillions of currency stored in hide-outs. A friend of mine was paid recently in Abuja by a former top National Assembly official in cash. He in turn re-paid a loan from me from the bundle. The odour oozing out of the notes was so strong, I was forced to take a look at the bank’s paper bands. They read September 2011. That is only a shadow of things to come in the next two months as we proceed. Again, nothing can prevent that. We must pay some price for progress.

However, those inadvertently caught with lots of cash need not despair totally. There is a honest way out of your predicament. I learnt that in 1984/5 when Buhari changed the currencies. Don’t commit suicide or get hypertension. Think.

