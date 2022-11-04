By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Super Falcons forward, Rasheedat Ajibade has been nominated for Atletico Madrid Femenino Player of the Month of October.

Ajibade had a wonderful month in October producing four goals and an assist including a hat-trick against Spanish side Huelva.

Sponsors to Atletico, Fútbol Mahou unveiled five nominees for players of the month which included the Nigerian.

The other players nominated for player of the month were Ainhoa Moraza, Ludmila Silva, Shei, and Estefania Banini.

The Madrid club has sealed eight points from fifteen points in the Female La Liga due to Nigerian talent’s contribution last month.

