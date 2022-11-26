By Benjamin Njoku

To celebrate her 41st birthday, David Adeoye treated his wife, Sunmbo to a ‘midweek escape’. The mother of four revealed this via her Instagram page.

Sunmbo Adeoye stated that she and her husband had gone on a ‘midweek escape’ to mark her day.

“Midweek escape with the one I love. I am the birthday girl”. she wrote.

The first lady of Royalty church shared a clip of the fun dinner and birthday treats they had.

Sunmbo had earlier shared stunning photos to mark her day, expressing gratitude to God for his goodness.

She wrote, “To God be the Glory for all He has done and will continue to do in my life. Yes you guessed right. I am the birthday gift with a heart of gratitude to God”.

