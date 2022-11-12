The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III on Saturday urged Nigerians to pray against recurrence of flood and other natural disasters in the country.

Abubakar made the call during the coronation and presentation of Staff of Office to Alhaji Farouq Umar, the 12th Emir of Katagum, in Azare headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Represented by the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, the Sultan noted that all natural disasters like floods were ordained by Almighty Allah and should be accepted in good faith.

“We are also here to sympathise with our brothers and sisters who have died or affected by the recent floods in the country,” he said, adding there is nothing one can do in such a situation than to accept whatever happens in good faith.

The Sultan lauded Gov. Bala Mohammmed for the presentation of the Staff of Office to one of the flag bearers of Usman Danfodio Caliphate.

“The governor has done well by taking this bold step to the coronation and presentation of Staff of Office to the Emir of Katagum today,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former Vice-President and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar attended the event.

Others were the governors of Sokoto and Gombe States, Aminu Tambuwal and Inuwa Yahaya, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Yelwaji Katagum as well as top government functionaries and traditional rulers across the country. (NAN)

