SUCCOUR has come for the people of Anambra North as Senator Stella Oduah, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Anambra North has provided free Cervical, breast cancer screening and treatment for them.

The provision of these free medical attention by Senator Oduah has been received with enthusiasm by her Constituents who described the gesture as a very welcome development, saying that she is God sent and a personality who has the interest of her people at heart, just as they have assured her of their continued support in her political journey as a way of paying back for her generosity and kindheartedness.

According to a statement from her office “Distinguished Senator Stella Oduah in her altruistic nature, sponsored breast and cervical cancer screening and treatment for the women in her constituency. This was carried out just after the prostrate cancer treatment for men.

“As the free medical outreach rages still in full force and forms. The good people of Anambra North Senatorial Zone are counting their gains.

“However, showers of praises flow from every corner and from individuals and groups

“Cervical cancer is the cancer that starts in the cells of the cervix. Many women with cervical cancer don’t realize they have the disease early on because it usually doesn’t cause symptoms until the late stages.

“Breast cancer is a disease in which cells in the breast grow out of control.Breast cancer survival rates have increased, and the number of deaths associated with this disease is steadily declining, largely due to factors such as earlier detection, a new personalized approach to treatment and a better understanding of the disease.

In the statement, one of the beneficiaries, Marycynthia Chinaza Okeke said, “Cervical and breast cancer are the most common cancer in women. It is a thing of joy to the beneficiaries as they were properly screened and given necessary medications. The medical practitioners carried out their work diligently to the satisfaction of the patients.

“Distinguished Senator Stella Oduah is not just a project specialist but also a lover of good health. The women who made themselves available for the free medical outreach are filled with joy and happiness for such amazing initiative.”

Also speaking on the gesture, a beneficiary of the free cancer screening and treatment series of the exercise from Odoakpu Ward One, Onitsha South Local Government Area, Mrs Amarachukwu Eze who gave her goodwill account on and of Senator Oduah, also prayed that good fortunes will continue to follow her in all that she does and desires without any ado.

