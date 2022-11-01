THE executive chairman of the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, LIRS, Mr Ayodele Subair, yesterday, attributed the success of the unprecedented tax revolution being witnessed in the state, where about 70 per cent of its income is internally generated, to the visionary leadership of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Subair said this at his LIRS office in Alausa, when the management of the Daily Telegraph Publishing Comp-any Limited, publis-hers of New Telegraph Newspapers led by the Managing Director, Ayodele Aminu and the Daily Editor, Juliet Bumah paid him a courtesy visit to intimate him about the decision to honour him with an award of leadership excellence at a ceremony to be held later in the year.

