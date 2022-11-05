Billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Femi Otedola, is sparing no cost in making his 60th birthday a grand one. The business mogul has splashed about €3 million to rent a Christina O super luxury yacht for his 60th birthday.

In commemoration of the landmark celebration on Friday, November 4th, the oil magnate rented the super yacht belonging to one of his childhood idols, the late Greek shipping magnate, Aristotle Onassis, who was once regarded as the richest man in the world.

The billionaire industrialist was filmed boarding the yacht with his family and soon-to-be son-in-law, Oluwatosin Ajibade aka Mr Eazi.

Ranked the 59th largest yacht in the world as of 2022, the yacht will sail for three weeks around the Mediterranean Sea with 37 crew members on board. Aside other luxury amenities, the yacht also has a bed with Otedola’s initials, FO, inscribed.

The stylish philanthropist has proved to be a pacesetter when it comes to humanitarian gestures. Over the years, he has awarded multi-million naira scholarships to indigent students in Lagos State. He also issued a cheque of N5 billion in support of Save the Children, a 100-year old UK-based charity. Recall that he graciously paid for the medical treatment of national football hero, Christian Chukwu and former international goalkeeper, Peter Fregene, as well as ailing veteran actors; Victor Olaotan and Sadiq Daba. He is well recognised and celebrated for his good heart.

RELATED NEWS