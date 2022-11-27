By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Nigerian government has been urged to incorporate Gender Based Violence study into the academic curriculum of the school saying such move would help in eliminating domestic violence in Nigeria.

Students of some secondary schools in Lagos made this call during the event organised to mark 2022 International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls.

The students, Imoni Esther, and Nnamani Adaobi, of Shulamite College, and

Toseg Leaders College, Imude, Ojo area of Lagos in their presentation, “Eliminating Violence Against Girls”, said, government should formulate and implement Laws against sexual offenders. Adding that families of victims of gender based violence should be adequately compensated.

They also said that government should put in place mechanisms and modalities to protect women who report cases of violence while survivors get justice.

Meanwhile, Founder of Bella Foundation for Child and Maternal Care, Bella Akhagba who organized the event disclosed that, November 25, was a day set aside worldwide to raise public awareness as well as increase policy making and resources dedicated to ending violence against women and girls.

“The program was in partnership with Nommontu Foundation, Girls Not Brides, SAGE Foundation, Rise UP Together, Child Protection Network.

“My organisation has sensitized a total number 1,380 people (639 males and 741 females,) on sexual and gender based violence in Ojo communities between January and October 2022, rescued and refered seven cases.of domestic violence, three cases of child abuse and one false alarm”, she said.

Also, Amanfo Maryann, Rescue Officer, Child Protection Network, CPN, Lagos Nigeria, said, every child has right entrenched in the constitution of Nigeria, without any discrimination for reasons of race, colour,sex,language, religion,political or otherwise.

Amanfo who is also the Outreach Officer, Oasis of Love International Center for Women and Children, said, “Every child is entitled to a right to a name, family and nationality, right to association or assembly according to the law, right to express opinion and freely communicate them on any issue subject to restriction under law, right to good health, right to compulsory education.

“No child or an individual should suffer any discrimination irrespective of ethnicity, social belief or disability”, she said.

