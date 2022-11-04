The Stroke Action, an NGO, says there is need for raised awareness on the signs and symptoms of strokes as well as timely access to quality stroke treatment.

According to it, this has become necessary as stroke is no longer a disease of the elderly as it can happen to anyone, anywhere, and anytime

Rita Melifonwu, a Nurse Practitioner and Chief Executive of Stroke Action, made the call in commemorateion of World Stroke Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that World Stroke Day, marked annually on Oct. 29, provides an opportunity for the global stroke community to increase awareness of the serious nature and high rates of stroke.

It also talks about reducing the burden of strokes through better public awareness of risk factors and an opportunity to advocate for action by decision makers that are essential to improve stroke prevention, access to acute treatment and support for survivors and caregivers.

The 2022 World Stroke Day focused on raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of strokes, and the need for timely access to quality stroke treatment with the theme #Save Precious Time#

“Globally, one in four of us will have a stroke in our lifetime and this number has increased 50 per cent over the last 17 years. In 2019, 63 per cent of strokes happened in people younger than 70 years.

“Stroke is no longer a disease of the elderly, it can happen to anyone, anywhere, and anytime.

“About 89 per cent of the global stroke deaths, and disability combined, reside in low to middle income countries.

“Around the world, there are 12.2 million new strokes per year one every three seconds, and every year 6.5 million people will die as a result.’’

Explaining stroke, she said: “Stroke happens when the blood supply to a part of the brain is interrupted either by a clot or by a bleed which causes surrounding brain tissue to die.

“Damage to the brain means that stroke survivors can be left with disabilities and impairments that affect how they move, speak, think, and feel.

“Knowing the signs of stroke is critical. Minutes can save lives, speech, mobility, and independence. If you spot – face drooping, weak arm, and speech difficulties dial the emergency telephone number 112 immediately (FAST Awareness).

“Everyone stands to benefit from better community awareness of stroke.

“This is why we are working with the World Stroke Organisation to deliver their Minutes Save Lives and Saving #Precious Lives campaign.

“ We are proud to be part of the World Stroke Day Global activities celebrated on Saturday, Oct. z29.’’

She urged people to be conscious of stroke because it is one of the world’s leading causes of death

and disability and the importance of knowing the signs of stroke.

