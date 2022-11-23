By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU), has insisted that its members cannot be punished with “no work, no pay” policy for the federal governments insensitivity and insincerity to the prolonged strike.

Chairman of the union in Federal University of Technology, FUTA, Akure, Prof. Olayinka Awopetu, said this during

a protest rally, to express their dissatisfaction over the government

payment of half salary after resuming from their eight months strike.

Awopetu said it was unfair for members of the union to bear the brunt of the failure of the government.

“We did not go on strike because we wanted to go on strike, or happy to go on strike, but because government failed to do its own part, so we can’t be punished for that.

” If you go on legal strike, you shouldn’t be punished for it but we are being punished by withholding our salaries. So why is government now criminalising a strike that was forces on our members.

” The government always want to turn the table against ASUU, but they’ve failed this time because what we are fighting gor is in the public domain.

” They’ve been telling half truth in a bid to play the divide and rule game.

” lt is illegal for the federal government to casualise the academics in Nigeria. This protest is to let everyone know that ASUU in general and ASUU FUTA in particular is condemning in entirety the casualisation of academics and the criminalization of the illegal strike.

Awopetu wondered why ” the government is foot-dragging on the implementation of the 2009 ASUU/FG agreement.

“The way forward for the federal government is to do the needful, pay us our money, the job they said we didn’t do is the job we are doing now and we will still continue to do the job.

” We discard our annual leaves so that it is made continuous, so it is not possible for government to say we aren’t working.

” lf a Doctors should go on strike a patient will die,when they come back, will they wake that patient up? Our students have continued from where we stopped in February and they are saying we’ve not worked.

“All this things is diversionary because the major thing is the government refusal to fulfill agreement that we signed in 2009, that was why we went on strike and we are still on strike because we suspended it because of the court directive and the court cases have started and we shall be hearing more in the coming weeks and months.

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC) the Trade Union Congress and the Student Union leadership also joined members of the union in FUTA in the protest rally to press home their demand from the Federal Federal Government.

The NLC Chairman, Mr. Sunday Adeleye who was represented by his Secretary, Kehinde Shado, accused the federal government of attempting to reduce ASUU members to casual workers.

While the Students Union President, FUTA, Abiodun Ibiyemi, also reiterated that the students union were fully in support of ASUU position and agitation.

The lecturers, armed with placards of inscriptions such as, “Pay the arrears of our salaries”, “ASUU FUTA says no to criminalization of legal strikes, casualisation of the academics in Nigeria”, “Ngige’s rascality can’t solve the problems in education sector, among others, said the rally became necessary to register their displeasure over the development

The protesting lecturers who converged in the school, marched through the school campus said the peaceful protest as directed by the the National body of the union was to register their displeasure against the half salary paid them and the nonpayment of eight months salaries.

