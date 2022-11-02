demand unconditional release of arrested drivers

By Bose Adelaja

After inconclusive dialogue with Lagos State Government, the Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria, JDWAN, on Wednesday, said the ongoing industrial action across the state will continue.

JDWAN disclosed this on Wednesday evening after the inconclusive dialogue with the state government was shifted till Friday, November 4, 2022.

The drivers in a statement signed by its National President,

Comrade Abiodun Akintade, said the meeting was with Engineer Gbolahan Toriola, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation who represented the state government.

However, JDWAN was told that representatives of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee had left before the arrival of the aggrieved drivers.

Akintade said, “We have just met with the Lagos State government, Ministry of Transportation, represented by Mr Toriola; the Permanent Secretary.

“We were told that representatives of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association (RTEAN) also came but left before our arrival.

“We made our presentations of the situations that caused the strike and the demands of all what we want. The government team feigned sympathy with us. They however said they want us to have both representatives of the NURTW and RTEAN to also be at the negotiations so they present their own side of the story. So, the meeting was adjourned till Friday by 12 Noon at the Alausa secretariat.

“We thank all the drivers for our steadfastness, loyalty, and dedication to this struggle for our freedom. We want them to be patient and keep on with the strike until the Friday meeting.

“By Friday, the strike would be five working days, and we are happy that we have been justified largely thus far. We want Lagosians whom are our customers and commuters to bear with us as we all face the consequences of extortion. But we cannot be working like machines and few people would be eating like gluttons.

“Our vehicles that were vandalised by the motor park thugs are yet to be repaired and two of our members are still locked up at Morogbo police station (Area K Command, Badagry) without committing any crime. The officers in charge are mandating us to beg the Agberos before they can be released, we demand unconditional release of our members immediately.

“We also want to say that we were amazed that representatives suddenly emerge from NURTW and RTEAN that have been banned in Lagos State. While JDWAN is not affiliated to both and our members are not official members of both unions, we call on the National Leadership of NURTW and RTEAN to publicly clarify our doubts.

“Finally, we thank members of the press and call for more solidarity from trade unions and the civil society. The strike continues, and victory is very certain!”

Recall that JDWAN members commenced a seven days strike on Monday over alleged extortion by Lagos State Parks and Management Committee led by Musiliu Akinsanya popularlly known as MC Oluomo.

However, Akinsanya denied involvement in the extortion while the state government have invited the drivers for dialogue which continues on Friday.

RELATED NEWS