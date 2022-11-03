…We have not been paid too – CONUA

By Adesina Wahab

Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has accused the Federal Government of trying to break its ranks by selecting some medical lecturers for the payment of their withheld salaries, while other academic staff are left unattended to.

Specifically, the union said medical lecturers at the Usman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital in Sokoto have been paid seven months salaries, accusing the Minister of Labour and Employment , Dr Chris Ngige, of favouring his professional colleagues.

In a statement by the Chairperson, ASUU, UDUS, M. N Almustapha and the Secretary, S. A Sadiku, the union noted that such action would not augur well for the university system.

Also speaking in a chat with Vanguard on Thursday, the National President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call the minister to order.

“I am aware of what is going on. The minister just want to create more problem and Nigeirans should take note. They are pushing us again to the point of taking drastic action. We have not been paid for eight months and we have resumed for about a month now. Those who impress it upon us to suspend the strike should take note also, “he said.

When contracted whether his members have been paid, the National Secretary of the Congress of University Academics, CONUA, Dr Henry Oripeloye, said no member of his union has been paid any salary

” We have not been paid any salary. And regarding the claim that medical lecturers in Sokoto have been paid, I cannot confirm that, but a few days ago, I was in touch with one of their leaders and he said their members have not been paid too, ” he stated.

Efforts to get Dr Peter, the National Treasurer of MDCAN to react were futile as his line was not connecting.

ASSU UDUS in the statement said, “Recall also that, on the 14th of July, 2022, the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment granted an interview on Arise TV, where he stated, quote “Medical lecturers are at work, they are teaching. Sokoto has graduated their medical

students, they are reasonable people, they have tested the strike, and saw that it produces no result, yes they did it the last time. So, today, they have written, their Vice Chancellor has approved that they are at work.”

“This claim by the Honourable Minister, after careful investigation and consultation with the Vice Chancellor, the Provost of the College of Health Sciences and the Chairman, Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), UDUTH Branch, was found to be false. Thus, on the 17th of July, 2022, the Branch addressed a press conference at the NUJ Secretariat, Sokoto to refute the claim by the Minister. During the said conference, the Branch, categorically and unequivocally stated that, no member of the mentioned body in Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital was at work during the said period.

The union said it got information on October 31, this year that a “segment of academic staff in the College of Health Sciences (CHS) have been paid a backlog of seven months of their withheld salary (March to September). “Our preliminary investigations, as to why only a section of academic staff in the university were paid, revealed that, the payment was made due to a letter written to the Hon. Minister of Finance instructing the exemption of some listed staff from the application of “No work No Pay” rule.

“The Letter was written by the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment on the 24th of October, 2022, directing the payment of withheld salary of Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching

Hospital (UDUTH) Sokoto Chapter, with the pretence that this category of staff were working during the strike.

“This situation further created tension and division within the campuses of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, escalating also to other Universities. ” ASUU further said all academic staff in UDUS were on strike for the eight months it lasted.

“None of the members of ASUU UDUS or any section of the academic staff of the Branch pulled out of the strike action until when the national body called for its suspension.

“Not all members of Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) of Usamanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) are academic staff. So, how can their working in the teaching hospital amount to working in the University during the strike?

“The questions that beg for answers are, why did the Minister select only medics in the College of Health Sciences, UDUS and instructed on their salary payments, while neglecting the rest of the university community who were on strike altogether? “Why didn’t he choose to pay the principal officers of the University, including the vice chancellor who were on seat throughout the strike period, but went ahead to pay selected medical doctors.

How could the College of Health Sciences, which consists of different faculties, including the Allied Health Sciences, Medical Laboratory Sciences and the rest, teach and graduate medical students alone without the input of other stakeholders? Where were the students that were taught during the strike action?

“The hostel and other campuses remained completely shut during the eight months. The Union challenges anyone, either in the Labour Ministry or MDCAN UDUTH to produce any factual evidence that anyone had ever worked during the strike that warranted the selective release of their salary.”

Recall that the academic staff in public universities went on strike on February 14 this year and only suspended it after eight months and non-academic staff embarked on theirs in March.

It was in the course of the strike that the government registered CONUA and MDCAN as staff unions in the university system.

While the non-teaching staff called off their action and resumed work in August, and have not been paid any salery as at now. The government said it would invoke the ‘no work no pay’ rule.

