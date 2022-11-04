…only one case of lady found dead in hotel is under investigation, not 10 girls

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Commissioner of Police in Cross River, CP Sule Balarabe has warned those peddling the story of 10 missing girls in Calabar to henceforth desist from such, saying that the unfounded report was capable of causing panic and truncating the peace being enjoyed in the state.

CP Balabare who made this known in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo, Friday in Calabar said the unverified item making the rounds on Social media was from the figment of the imagination of mischief makers trying to create panic in the metropolis.

His words:”The attention of the Commissioner of Police, Cross River State Command, CP Sule Balarabe, FIPSS has been drawn to the unverified exasperated item making round some Social media platforms, to the effects that ten (10) girls are missing in Calabar.

“It is on the above that CP Sule wishes to state categorically that the only case under investigation is that of the girl that was reportedly killed in Planet Guest House, Calabar, contrary to the content circulating on social media platforms that ten (10) girls are missing in Calabar.

“Consequently, the Command has urged mischief makers to always confirm facts and figures before sending such for public consumption, as this can cause panic or unnecessary tension in the State.

“Finally, for enhanced service delivery, the Command solicits genuine information from private individuals, corporate bodies and good spirited citizens rather than peddling fake news capable of truncating the peace being enjoyed in our dear State,” he said .

