An Aide to the Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, Mr Michael Nwabueze, has cautioned members of the opposition parties in the state to stop playing politics with Federal Roads in the state.

Following the recent gridlock on the Aba – Port Harcourt Expressway caused by drivers protesting the deplorable state of the road in order to draw the attention of the federal government to it, some members of the opposition had taken to the social media to call out the Abia State Governor over the state of the road.

A governorship candidate of one of the opposition parties in the state had also hurriedly deployed truckloads of stonebase to some portions of the road an act which his aides had caused to be reported widely in the media while blaming the Abia State government.

Nwabueze in his reaction said it was sad that such opposition elements could use the unfortunate situation of the road and its users to play politics when it was clear that the reconstruction of the road had been awarded to Arab Contractors and China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC) by the federal government since 2013.

Nwabueze said the deplorable situation of Aba – Port Harcourt Expressway is not peculiar to that road but that a good number of federal roads scattered all over the country are in similar condition, wondering why opposition politicians in those states have not politicised those roads against their Governors.

“One wonders why the 127km-long Lagos – Ibadan Expressway that has caused excruciating pains to motorists over the years even including robberies and deaths as a result of the reconstruction work going on there since 2013 when the contract for the road was awarded, has not been used to play politics by opposition members in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo States in whose lands the expressway traverses.

“One wonders why opposition members in those states have not hurriedly delivered truckloads of stonebase to the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway in order to make a political meal of it? Or is Abia the only State where elections will be holding next year?

“If these opposition candidates in Abia State were sincere in their words and actions, they would have joined voices with the state government and other well meaning Abians to call and put pressure on the federal government to accelerate work and complete the Aba – Port Harcourt Expressway which is only 41.4km, like the FG are doing to the 375km-long Kaduna-Zaria-Kano highway.

“It is instructive to note that despite the fact that the Kaduna-Zaria-Kano highway is over 8 times longer than the Aba – Port Harcourt Expressway, and that the latter which is far shorter in length was awarded since 2013, the former was awarded only in 2017 but while the Kaduna-Zaria-Kano highway is nearing completion and expected to be delivered before the end of this year, that of Aba – Port Harcourt Expressway is still a far cry from completion.

“Rather than embark on emergency palliative measures just to score cheap political points, undermine the essence of the protest by the truck drivers in the process, which was an effort to call the attention of the federal government to the state of the road, and attempt to whip sentiments against the government of Abia State, what reasonable people seeking to lead Abians should do is to ask questions of the federal government and pressure them to complete the work as soon as possible.

“This is exactly what citizens in other states are doing and ours should not be different. Blaming Ikpeazu for situations that are firmly and effectively within the purview of the federal government and for which they have borrowed heavily is being disingenuous and wicked. We want to assure such politicians that Abians are wiser and cannot be deceived.

“The people are very much aware and are enjoying the use of over 160 verifiable roads including the historic first interchange, the Osioma flyover, done by Governor Ikpeazu across the state and they have been expressing their solidarity and support to him. The attempt to confuse them with the state of some federal roads in the state is an attempt in futility. As with previous elections, the people will still support the governor and follow his directions as it concerns the forthcoming elections.

“We reiterate our call on the federal government to speed up work on the Aba – Port Harcourt Expressway in order to ensure a safer and quicker movement of persons, goods and services which in turn improves both the local and national economy. This is the minimum we expect from the federal government and we shall continue to pursue this and such other causes to their logical conclusion for our people”, he concluded.

