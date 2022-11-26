as Acting Corps Marshal bemoans death of 2 operatives

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has warned drivers to desist from killing their patrol opeartives with reckless driving, saying it has cost death and severe injuries to many officers.

This was as the Acting Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dauda Ali Biu, bemoaned the death of two operatives of the Corps, pledging that perpetrators of the act will face the wrath of the law.

A statement by the Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, in Abuja, said the unfortunate crushing to death of the two patrol operatives of the FRSC, was hit by a truck driver along Ikot-Ikpene – Aba route on Friday.

The statement read in part: “The crash occured as a result of excessive speed indulged by the driver of a DAF articulated truck while trying to dodge a pothole along the axis.

“According to preliminary investigation , the fatal crash involved FRSC Patrol Vehicle and a white coloured truck.

“The road crash affected a total of eight male adults, out of which two sustained severe injuries, two were killed while the remaining four passengers were rescued without any injuries.

“The injured persons have been taken to Ikot Ekpene General hospital and the dead deposited in the mortuary of the same hospital respectively.

“The Acting Corps Marshal, expresses his heartfelt condolences to the families of the Staff who lost their lives in active service while assuring the public of the Corps’ resilience and resolve to ensure that the perpetrators of such bad driving culture are forced to face the law; or desist from such act by complying with acceptable road safety regulations, as the Corps will not spare anyone engaged in this deadly act of recklessness on the road.”

