By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The University of Port Harcourt Alumni Association, Abuja Chapter, has warned Nigerian universities to stop churning out “mediocrities,” as graduates.

The group gave the stern warning in a statement released to newsmen by the chapter President, Phil Biolele Okoroafor on Thursday.

According to the statement, Okoroafor emphasised that Nigerian institutions of tertiary education should serve as the bedrock for learning and creative thinking.

She said, “Nigerian institutions of tertiary learning should be fostering innovation and creative thinking among their students so when they graduate, they would be in the favourable end of the job market spectrum.

“We are bringing together key stakeholders in tertiary education including the academia who will educate youngsters in the industry that require the services of young graduates and policymakers who design schools curricula, to deliberate on strategies for promoting entrepreneurial mind-set and marketplace readiness in the bulk of Nigerian undergraduates.”

The inaugural edition of the University of Port Harcourt Alumni Association “Gown to Town” symposium is scheduled to take place on November 21, 2022 at the NAF Conference Centre, Jabi, Abuja with the theme, “Gown to Town: Strategies for Graduate Marketplace Readiness and Economic Growth.”

Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan and Emeritus Professor Nimi Briggs are expected to grace the inaugural symposium of the association while Emeritus Professor Nimi Briggs is the Chairman of the symposium which will also feature a keynote presentation by Dr. Alex Otti, and a panel of accomplished speakers who have distinguished themselves in various economic sectors to discuss the theme and proffer practical ideas.

