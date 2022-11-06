Mr.Tanimu Kazeem has accused the governor of Kogi State Yahaya Bello of blackmailing the Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Kogi central Mrs. Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, and her husband Emmanuel Uduaghan Junior.

Kazeem who disclosed this in Lokoja said the latest news about Natasha blackmailing her husband into marrying her is false.

According to Kazeem, Natasha has never blackmailed anyone and there was no time she blackmailed her husband into marrying her.

Kazeem who stated that Natasha and her Husband union was a match made in Heaven accused the governor of Kogi State Yahaya Bello of being hell-bent on tarnishing the image of Natasha

“The kind of politics being played by the Governor of Kogi State Yahaya Bello is childish and should be resisted by the people of Kogi state.

“Natasha is not contesting for the governorship seat neither is she contesting for the senate position with Yahaya Bello.

“Since they got married, we haven’t heard of any marital issues between Natasha and her Husband

“It’s unreasonable and below expectations for Yahaya Bello to involve Natasha’s family into his dirty politics.

“We are calling on President Buhari to call Yahaya Bello to order even as we approach the court to sue him for defamation of Character ”

