In celebration of his mother’s birthday, Nigerian born Europe based musician Charles Onyeabor has just released an exceptional song, specially dedicated to his mum, Madam Onyeabor.

Titled ‘Still Your Baby’ featuring Creep Giuliano the song is a brilliant blend and fusion of Italian and English melody that’ll instantly get anyone groovy.

‘My mum is an exceptional woman, selfless, caring and literally the best mother anyone could ever wish for, so it’s just natural that I do something special for her. Nothing can ever be too much for that woman because she truly deserves the world’, Charles said.

He added that, ‘I hope mothers all over the world enjoy this song too and make it the theme song for mother’s celebration because its a beautiful song, and a smooth fusion of English and Italian’.

Charles Onyeabor is the son of Legendary Nigerian musician, William Onyeabor. In the last two years, his career as a musician has grown in leaps and bounds with release of hit songs like, ‘Do It Your way’, ‘We all need more love’, ‘Jolly’ and others.

