By Ada Osadebe

BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna has urged her fans to stay off her business, claiming they cause her more harm than good.

The 25-year-old, in a viral video online, was seen in tears while complaining how she doesn’t know if their aim was to send her into depression.

Phyna, still feeling hurt, told her fans to stop comparing her, adding that she is not perfect.

She said: “I want everybody out of my business. I really love you guys but it seems you guys, or some of you, have caused more harm than good to me. I’m human, I am a woman, enough of the dragging. I have been going through a lot lately and I really wish everybody would just stay off my business and let me be. I don’t know if you guys want me to fall into depression or something but I am not giving room for that. I only won the show, I did not trade my soul.”

She added, “As I am not used to this lifestyle, it is affecting me mentally, emotionally. It is affecting me. I can’t lie. You guys should just leave me alone already, wish I can give this win to your faves I really don’t mind. Just stop talking about me already, allow me to be me. I can’t even focus to do anything.”

