By Olayinka Ajayi

LEADERS drawn from various parts of the country yesterday, dissected the state of affairs, and urged urgent actions to save the country.

The actions include learning from the mistakes of the past and restructuring the country to fiscal federalism and a sincere and just national system that would birth a united Nigeria.

The leaders who spoke yesterday include erudite Historian, Professor Jide Osuntokun; Afenifere Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General, Professor George Obiozor; Spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed; and Professor Uche Azikiwe, wife of late Nationalist, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe.

They spoke at a National Summit themed: “Nationalism and Nation Building in Nigerians History,” organised by Ohanaeze in Lagos.

Delivering the lecture, Professor Osuntokun, who was the guest lecturer, insisted that since 1966 Nigeria has struggled to find a modus operandi of ruling a multinational state and balancing regional desire for autonomy under an overarching national structure.

He said: “The search for a modus vivendi unfortunately led to the disastrous civil war which some millions of Nigerians predominantly Igbo people died between 1967 and 1970. One would have thought that Nigeria had learnt a bitter lesson from our recent history but the contrary is the case.

” Nigeria has not succeeded yet and from the various demands for restructuring of the country by almost everyone, those in power had better listen and control events from above rather than leaving the people to demand it by force of numbers from below. Our future as a country is pregnant and no one with mathematical precision can hazard what it will bear.

Nigeria’s unity negotiable, Obiozor, Baba Ahmed

On his part, host of National dialogue, Prof George Obiozor in his open remarks, insisted that the popular claim that Nigeria’s unity is non-negotiable is simply a historical fallacy.

He stressed that contrary to false claims of Nigeria’s non-negotiability by some leaders, the unity of the county must be renegotiated for it to stand or survive the prevailing circumstances.

He said: “Recently, some Nigerian political leaders have said that the unity of Nigeria is non-negotiable. This is an ironry because these leaders seem to have forgotten Nigeria’s history or have failed to learn the lessons of history in general.

“Nigerian unity is definitely negotiable and must be re-negotiated for it to stand or survive the test of time. The reality over the years remains that in spite of the best efforts of all our leaders past or present, Nigeria’s unity is not guaranteed.

Speaking in like manner, Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed agreed that Nigeria’s unity is negotiable adding that no leader in the North would say Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable.

NEF Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

He said: “We have seen nations negotiate their existence. Anybody who says Nigeria’s unity is non-negotiable is not being honest. It is only the military that can say such and even at that force alone cannot keep Nigeria together. If you can’t negotiate then you must fight your way out; it is either we negotiate or we fight our way out. So, we should and must negotiate our unity and it must be based on well spelt out principles.”

Why S-East should produce next president —Adebanjo

Afenifere Leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, who lampooned the North for not being sincere over true federalism said: “The case of the South-East is not about begging. Some southerners must have been brainwashed to believe that only the North can make anybody president of Nigeria but I don’t believe that.

“The South-West has produced the president, the South-South has produced and the North is completing eight years by next year. So, it must come back to the South and when that happens, justice, equity and fairness demand that it should go to the South-East Igbo. So, to live together must be on agreeable terms.

All we want is a united Nigeria —Azikiwe

Also Fielding questions from newsmen, wife of late Zik of Africa, Prof. Uche Azikiwe who craves for a united Nigeria said: “All that we have been saying since independence is one Nigeria. We have decided that we have to be together for Nigeria to be great.

“Azikiwe’s legacy of one Nigeria is what I am talking about. It was true that he compromised anytime there’s a problem, he said okay I give up provided we are one and there’s peace.

