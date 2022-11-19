By Moses Nosike

As Christmas approaches with funfairs and happy moments associated with the festive period, affordable pay-TV company, StarTimes has rolled out exciting plans for subscribers in its Xmas Beta Level Promo.

In partnership with Longrich and electronic companies like Amaz and Weyon, StarTimes is giving families more reasons to spend time together with its Christmas upgrade promo and high-end giveaways.

The Christmas promo, which kicks off on November 15 to January 15 2023, offers subscribers an opportunity to enjoy more exciting channels with a free upgrade plan.

“Nova, Basic and Smart bouquet subscribers who recharge for two months will be upgraded to the next higher bouquet, while Super and Classic package subscribers will get ten extra days for free when they recharge for two months.

“Also, subscribers who key into the promo will stand a chance to win fantastic prizes

like home appliances that include twenty Smart TV sets and eighty blenders; PA systems; hygiene products like clippers and Longrich mouthwash,” PR Manager Lazarus Ibeabuchi said.

“Christmas festivities are relishing moments we long for all through the year. Many families share this special period to unwind, recall, reunite, feast and refurbish their homes. StarTimes knows the importance of TV entertainment to nourish family bonding during this special season. Thus, we are giving families access to more enriching entertainment for less, as well as safe cost for them as we have dedicated home appliances and hygiene products to refurbish various homes,” Lazarus said.

To liven up family fun moments during the festive period, StarTimes has also earmarked Munchie content like Ile-Alayo season 3; intriguing telenovelas like Waves of Life; live world-class football matches; over five kiddies’ channels, and more on its over 95 TV channels.

Mr Lazarus noted that StarTimes is committed to the well-being of its stakeholders. In 2022, StarTimes devoted resources to supporting the creative sector in Nigeria and Africa. The pay-tv embarked on collaborations with stakeholders in the creative sector – especially with the music and movie industries – to express its dedication towards the growth and continued success of the entertainment sector.

