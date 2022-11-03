Worried by lack of development in oil producing areas of Imo State, a group operating under the aegis of Imo Beyond Oil Stakeholders, has scheduled a summit on need for sustainable development in that area, and Imo State in general.

A statement by an oil expert, Ejike Chukwu, said that the summit would take place on December 9, 2022, in Owerri, the state capital.

According to him, the summit will be powered by members of the Urash Economic Empowerment Advocacy Initiative, under the leadership of Chukwu, who is an expert in the oil and gas industry from Ohaji/Egbema LGA of the state.

He said that there was the need for an engagement of stakeholders in the oil industry from Imo State to rethink and look beyond oil for infrastructural development of the areas and Imo State in general.

He recalled that over the years, Nigeria has continued to deplete in its oil revenue due to variant factors, which include corruption while according to him other countries have continued to diversify their revenue and Gross Domestic Product, GDP, through reinventing innovative oil management strategies and revolution of non-oil intervention.

He said Imo State was one of the oil producing states with Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta as the key centre, adding “Yet, what has been the outcome of this development to the state and the community with various indications showing more needs to be done.

“There needs to be an engaging of various stakeholders in this sector from Imo State to rethink and look beyond oil.

“On December 9, 2022, stakeholders will converge for a summit in Imo State l in Owerri, the state capital.”

RELATED NEWS