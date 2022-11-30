By Ezra Ukanwa

ABUJA—STAKEHOLDERS in the Transportation industry have, on Tuesday, tasked the Chartered Institute of Transportation Administration of Nigeria, CIOTA, to take critical steps geared towards transforming and promoting the transportation sector.

Several stakeholders made this call, in Abuja, during the 4th National Transport Summit of the Institute, with the theme: ‘Transport Safety and Security Administration in Nigeria’.

Delivering his address, the chairman, MTN Foundation, Prince Adelusi-Adeluyi, said the place of CIOTA in the development of national transportation can not be sidelined, adding that CIOTA must be up to the task of demanding for a thriving environment for speedy growth of transportation business.

He said: “Governments tend to listen only to big institutions. Now, the institute has been there for a while. It was incorporated in September 1986, but then it was chartered in 2019 as CIOTA, Chartered Institute of Transport Administration.

“By now, it can be justifiably assumed that your institute has instituted some procedures, such procedures, such processes and such programmes could turn the institute to a real heavy weight institution. Such an heavyweight institution would command attention, would command respect, would command trust from the government and relevant institutions of national governance and discourse, especially in matters of transport Administration

“The institute must put in place functional structures based on solid and stable leadership. Our mission in Nigeria needs to be strong and coordinated. CIOTA must never be tired of asking the government to create an enabling environment to ease the development of transportation business in Nigeria.”

Delivering a keynote address, Professor Innocent Ogwude, a professor of transportation management technology and deputy vice-president Nigerian Maritime University Okerenkoko, Delta State, said that the emergence of the Chartered institute of Transportation association and obtained chapter hood, 6 years ago, is possibly compelled to Chun out thousands of experts that would ensure industrial contribution to the National economy.

Professor Ogwude, who spoke virtually, further pointed out that Nigeria should drive many economic benefits as the economy of any Nation revolves around transportation.

The transportation expert, while admonishing the newly elected Executives of CIOTA, said that the leadership should match actions with words to leave behind a good legacy.

Speaking earlier, the managing Director CEO NiMASA and the outgoing President of CIOTA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, who was represented by professor Samuel Odewumi, stated that the Chartered institute of transportation CIOTA, has the full potential to contribute meaningfully to the growth of Nigeria economy. He stressed that the association under his watch got the Chartered hood within 6 years of existence, which was his promise to the association as a president.

Dr. Jamoh, added that it has been a great honour, to have steered the ship of the institution to its current stability of existence.

He said: “I look forward to helping to usher in a new era of leadership that will sail us to even greater frontiers of transport development.”

The newly elected President of CIOTA, Prince Segun Obayendo told stakeholders that there are a myriad of challenges to address in the transportation industry, stating that his leadership would take necessary decisions to address the challenges as part of efforts to contribute to the economy.

In his good will message, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Farouk Yahaya, who was represented by Director supply and Transportation in the Nigerian Army, Major General E. Akerejola, said the seminar came at a better time when there is an arising need to harness the transportation sector which drives the economy.

He added that the summit would help proffer solutions to the array of challenges spawning ethical behavior, religion, among others.

He said: “I must state here that the institution should go beyond policy formulation but be of performance to complement words.”

He however, assured CIOTA of the Army corporation and support in all its endeavors.

Others who graced the occasion were: The Commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, who was represented by Eng. Saladin Quadri; Deputy Corps Commandant and Dean PostGraduate School, FRSC Academy Enugu, Sikiru Balogun – representing the Acting Corps Marshall, FRSC, Alh Dauda Biu, among others.

RELATED NEWS