By Moses Nosike

In the spirit of celebrating African history through entertainment, Coca-Cola Nigeria’s beverage brand, Sprite, has partnered with Filmhouse Cinemas for the West African premiere prior to the global premiere of the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Film, the follow-up to the Chadwick Boseman-starring original, at Filmhouse IMAX in Lekki, Lagos.

This partnership reflects the company’s reputation which seeks to deepen collaboration, bonding, and fun times amongst the different demographic. Additionally, it aims to establish trusting bonds with many cultures, collaborate with them, and foster diversity via Coca-Cola brands like Sprite.

The premiere will adopt an ‘afro-celebratory’ theme that promises to be a grandiose showcase of African culture through costumes, venue decor, food, and music.

In his remark, Marketing Director, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Yusuf Murtala, reiterated the importance of celebrating history in a fashion that inspires and fuels ambition. He explained saying, “Coca-Cola alongside its other brands like Sprite would continue to support entertainment, globally and locally, especially those that resonate with youths and promote Africa’s rich culture and heritage”.

Sprite seeks to connect with its consumers through music and film that speaks to the heat in their lives, as it provides platforms with content from fearless artists/producers who take on the heat, using their creativity to make pieces that fans love and that speaks to them to create refreshing moments of clarity.

On his part, the Chief Cinema Operating Officer of Filmhouse Cinemas, Dr. Onamari Horsefall said, “Black Panther is a story carved out of African culture and history.

It illustrates the heights Africa can reach if its economic and technological strategies are sound”. He praised Sprite for the sponsorship and noted how much the brand has done to promote fun times and refreshments for its consumers.

Recall that Sprite recently announced the launch of a new campaign, Sprite Limelight, which sought to bring to realization, the purpose, and aspirations of youths and support them at the apex of their heat period by cooling them down through music.

The new music program was part of Sprite’s new global brand narrative, Heat Happens, which positions the brand as the drink that helps the youth cool down in the face of everyday heated moments. It was one musical starting point reinterpreted through different creative and cultural lenses and was released in collaboration with top artistes and headlined in Nigeria by youth sensation, Omah Lay.

Filmhouse Cinemas, the sole distributor of the sequel in West Africa, pledges to continuously play facilitatory roles in delivering memorable premieres to the Nigerian audience, with Horsefall stating that “‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ will not be an exception”.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ will be the final film in phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

