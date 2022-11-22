THE new management committee of St. Peter Clavers College, SPCC, Aghalokpe, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, has been enjoined to surpass the achievements of the pioneer Management Committee, in order to take the school to a greater height.

Pioneer chairman of SPCC Class of 82, Efe Afe, during the 40th anniversary of the class, held in Effurun, said the celebration was aimed at restoring SPCC to an enviable height it attained in the good old days.

He thanked God that 40 years ago, most of them who were teenagers have become captains of industry following the training they received at St. Peter Clavers College, Aghalokpe.

The federal lawmaker disclosed that the group had earlier built a state -of-the-art computer centre for SPCC, which was commissioned by the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom as one of its achievements during his tenure.

“I thank God that 40 years ago we were boys but today we are captains of industry. This is because of the training we got from SPCC, our school didn’t have perimeter fence then but no student dare to leave the school premises without permission, the reason is discipline,” he stated.

