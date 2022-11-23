By Efosa Taiwo

Spain recorded their biggest ever win in the World Cup on Wednesday when they decimated Costa Rica 7-0 at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Their group stage 6-1 win over Bulgaria in 1998 was their biggest ever win prior to facing Costa Rica, and they equaled and surpassed that record putting seven unreplied goals past the Los Ticos.

RB Leipzig’s Daniel Olmo got Spain in front as early as the 11th minute with Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio increasing the lead eleven minutes later.

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres then stepped up to convert from the spot to make it three for Spain before halftime.

Torres continued from where he left off in the first half as he grabbed a second and the fourth for Spain in the 54th minute with a clever finish from inside the box.

Barcelona teenager Gavi who became the youngest ever player to represent at the World Cup at the age of 18 made it five on the night.

Substitutes Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata completed the route for the 2014 Champions as they spark off their World Cup campaign with a bang.

