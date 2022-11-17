By Efosa Taiwo

Spain wrapped up their World Cup preparation in style as they trashed Jordan 3-1 in on Thursday in a World Cup warm-up match.

Goals from Barcelona duo of Ansu Fati and Gavi then a third from Athletico Bilbao’s Nico Williams ensured victory for Spain.

Al Daradreh, however, gave the home fans something to cheer for with a stoppage-time consolation goal.

Luis Enrique’s side will now shift their focus to the World Cup.

The 2010 World Cup champions are drawn in Group E along with Costa Rica, Germany and Japan

Their opening match is on November 23rd against Costa Rica.

