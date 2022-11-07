By Emmanuel Okogba

Premier League strugglers, Southampton have sacked coach Ralph Hasenhuttl ending a relationship that started in 2018.

The Saints have managed to escape relegation on several occasions and have not into the upper half of the table since the 2016/17 season where they finished 8th under Claude Puel.

Southampton currently sit 18th on the log having managed to win just three of their 14 league games this season.

Sunday’s thumping suffered against Newcastle on their own patch was the last straw and the Austrian has now been shown the exit door.

The club confirming Hasenhuttl’s exit in a statement on its website wrote: “Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl.

“First Team Assistant Coach Richard Kitzbichler has also today left the club.

“Hasenhüttl, who was appointed in December 2018, departs having made a significant contribution to the club, overseeing some memorable results and also playing a key role in the development of our club infrastructure, identity and playing squad.

“However, we now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change.

“Everyone involved with the club would like to express their sincere thanks to Ralph for all of his efforts, as well as the unwavering commitment he has shown throughout his time as manager.

“First Team Lead Coach Rubén Sellés will take charge of the side on an interim basis for our game on Wednesday night. The club will be announcing a permanent replacement in due course.”

His time at the St Mary club consisted of records, one of which was a 9–0 home loss to Leicester City – a joint-worst loss in Premier League history and worst on home soil.

